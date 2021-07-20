Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$123.41. 547,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,592. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$72.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.40. The stock has a market cap of C$79.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.72.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

