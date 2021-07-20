Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Republic Bancorp worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

