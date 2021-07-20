Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $657.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.