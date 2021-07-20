Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,895.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,199.99.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

