Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

