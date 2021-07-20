Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.4401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

