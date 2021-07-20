Barclays Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $68.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.10.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.