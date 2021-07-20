Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 167.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Barrett Business Services worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

