Barclays PLC Buys 4,092 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

