Barclays PLC Grows Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1,696.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of SeaSpine worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $600.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

