Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

