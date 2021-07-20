Barclays PLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $505.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

