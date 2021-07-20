Barclays PLC Has $466,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAMP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

