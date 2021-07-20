Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $57.54 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
