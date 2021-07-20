Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,822 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.58% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $107,695.93. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $527.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

