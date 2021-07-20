Basid Coin (BASID) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.07 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.07 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00741252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,936,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

