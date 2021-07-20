BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

