Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 19,821 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Odey Holdings AG lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 32,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $4,721,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,764 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

