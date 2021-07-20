Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 130.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 24.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $190.33 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,114,044.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

