Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

