Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.