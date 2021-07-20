Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,804 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $34,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $36,587,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.