Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 38.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEEM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

