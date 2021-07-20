Beer Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29,722.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $599,756.99 and approximately $29,722.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00752076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

