Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 105.05.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $1,880,650.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,146 shares of company stock worth $75,391,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,039,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 257,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

