Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIC. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

DIC opened at €14.67 ($17.26) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.46. DIC Asset has a one year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

