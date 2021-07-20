Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock traded down $12.07 on Tuesday, reaching $324.63. 935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708. ASM International has a 1-year low of $134.88 and a 1-year high of $347.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.03.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

