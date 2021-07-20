Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $19.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $93.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Insiders sold a total of 131,095 shares of company stock worth $7,955,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

