Berkley W R Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,676 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.43% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 6.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMPX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 24,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,954. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

