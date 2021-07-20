Berkley W R Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,563 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.22% of Starboard Value Acquisition worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,357 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 496.6% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,983 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $11,327,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,472,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Starboard Value Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.