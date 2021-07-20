Berkley W R Corp Invests $3.45 Million in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $122,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ:CFAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 198,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.