Berkley W R Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,901 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.39% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SOAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

