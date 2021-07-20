BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) General Counsel Sells $372,360.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.99. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.21.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BigCommerce by 479.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 125,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

