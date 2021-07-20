Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) versus Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Head to Head Survey

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

This table compares Bio-Techne and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $738.69 million 23.98 $229.30 million $3.86 117.99 Vericel $124.18 million 18.63 $3.04 million $0.06 831.83

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Vericel. Bio-Techne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 21.74% 13.37% 9.58% Vericel 3.24% 3.45% 2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Techne and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 8 0 2.73 Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $421.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $49.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Vericel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Vericel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.