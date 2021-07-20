Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.45.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

