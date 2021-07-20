Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNET stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
