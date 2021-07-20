Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNET stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

