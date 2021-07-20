BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.83.

BNTX stock opened at $242.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.94. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

