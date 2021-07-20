BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.83.
BNTX stock opened at $242.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.94. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of -1.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
