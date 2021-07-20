BitForex Token (BF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,507.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $287,507.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00752298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,271,446,265 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

