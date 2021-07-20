BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $953.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

