BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. 77,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,175. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

