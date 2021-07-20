Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 170.7% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004890 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $522,222.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,857 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

