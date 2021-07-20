Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,847,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BLPG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,235,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Blue Line Protection Group
