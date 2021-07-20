Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,847,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BLPG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,235,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

