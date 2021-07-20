BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock worth $2,651,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

