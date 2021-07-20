BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $451.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $457.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. 9,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.93. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $2,651,758. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after buying an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

