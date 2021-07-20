Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

BNE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

BNE opened at C$4.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.08. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The stock has a market cap of C$161.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.73.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

