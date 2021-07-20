BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

