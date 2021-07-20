Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BMS opened at GBX 308.16 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £98.53 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. Braemar Shipping Services has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.