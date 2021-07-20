Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. 21,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

