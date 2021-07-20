Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 108.20 ($1.41). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 2,074,090 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BREE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 52.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

