Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.54). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 339.50 ($4.44), with a volume of 324,497 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

